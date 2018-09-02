Whitmore CC Monthly Breakfast



Time: 8:00 am



Join us for the monthly All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast hosted by the Whitmore Community Center on the second Sunday of every month, from 8am - 11am. An all volunteer staff will be serving a buffet style country breakfast with all of your favorite fixin's. Just $3 for kids and $8 for adults for your choice of scrambled eggs, hasbrowns, bisquits & sausage gravy, bacon, sausage links, pancakes and fresh fruit. We'll also have freshly brewed coffee, fruit juices and water. Don't forget to grab a few raffle tickets for one of those delicious pies!