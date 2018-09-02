These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Aug 26
- A call was received from the 21900 block of Hwy 299E in Bella Vista to report while getting gas unknown suspect took her daughters wallet off the top of the vehicle.
- A resident in the area of Timber Ridge and Lake McCumber Roads in Shingletown called to report subjects walking in the area with flashlights. Last seen on foot on Timber Ridge. Too dark for caller to describe.
Aug 27
- A call was received from the Phillips Rd and Valhalla Drive area of Round Mountain reporting that he received a fraudulent letter from unknown company stating they authorized funds to be transferred. Funds are not missing from business account at this time and no transfer has been authorized.
- A resident in the 32200 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown called at 11:53 p.m. to state adult son is acting aggressive and throwing items around the house.
Aug 28
- A resident in the 22000 block of Hidden Valley Drive in Jones Valley called at 3:07 a.m. to report deep being killed by three coyotes requesting OFC to respond.
- A resident in the 10100 block of Rocking Horse Lane in Palo Cedro called at 7:03 a.m. to report unlocked vehicles ransacked the previous night. Daughters purse with personal information and ID card taken. Another call was received at 8:48 a.m. to report theft of miscellaneous items from numerous vehicle’s. Unknown suspects entered through locked gate. A third call was received at 9:42 a.m. to report his vehicle alarm went off sometime during the night. Found handprint on his vehicle. Believed suspect tried to break into his vehicle but scared off. Believes related to neighbors’ incident which they report earlier.
- A call was received to report finding property in middle of road in the Whistleberry Way and Boyle Rd area of Palo Cedro. Caller believes may be related to burglaries in the area.
- A resident in the 9200 block of Chaps Lane in Palo Cedro regarding ten or so stray cats running around on the property. State if he could trap or wanted other options.
- A resident in the 21600 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report receiving call from unknown identifying with Florida stating his granddaughter was in accident needed monies for insurance that had lapsed; they did not send money.
- A resident in the 27000 block of Dersch Rd in Millville called to report ongoing issue with neighbor creating fight and taking items on property. Neighbor now letting aggressive dogs onto caller’s property.
- A citizen called to state male and female in fight in roadway in the Old Oregon Trail and Midland Drive area. Subjects are walking motorcycle westbound on Old Oregon Trail.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Buena vista Drive in Bella Visa called to report she received a scam message on Facebook and provided personal information; no money exchanged.
- A resident in the 30900 block of Dandelion Drive in Shingletown called to report male and female heard yelling and then a single gunshot heard in the area.
Aug 29
- A resident in the 8100 block of Star Trek Drive in Shingletown called to report scam phone calls and sending packages containing medical equipment to house in order to solicit Medicare information.
- A resident in the 21000 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista called to report he received call from credit card company that unknown subject attempted to use caller’s NFO to obtain credit card. Subject denied card/access to funds.
- A call was received from the 30900 block of Dandelion Drive in Shingletown to report a two-vehicle trailer transaction were taking place. Caller gave subject cashiers check, subject only gave caller one title and is now hostile towards the caller not allowing her on property to get vehicle and trailer. Caller states he took plates off the trailer. Original purchase was on July 30, 2018. Has been unsuccessful getting property.
- A resident in the 10600 block of Green Oaks Lane in Palo Cedro to report vehicle registration and mail keys taken out of husbands unlock vehicle at approximately 4:00 a.m. on 8/29/18.
- A resident in the 30400 block of Dunn Moody Rd in Round Mountain called to report four flash lights seen on the south end of callers property.
Aug 30
- A citizen call to report a dark blue older sedan in the Porta Dego Way in Boyle Rd area Palo Cedro occupied by a male subject, in 40’s, long hair, facial hair. Caller report around 5:30 p.m. Vehicle was parked at the intersection with subject inside. Caller hasn’t seen vehicle in the area before and though it to be suspicious.
- A resident in the 22300 block of Alaska Drive in Palo Cedro called to request advice on roommate that constantly creates fight, takes items and males false police reports.
Aug 31
- A citizen called at 8:56 a.m to report a female walking west bound on Old 44 Drive near Via Linda Drive in Palo Cedro carrying unknown items. Female was also in the area the previous last night walking in and out of traffic.
- A resident in the 13700 block of Valley Creek Lane in Jones Valley called to report fraud on caller’s Home Depot credit card from approximately four months ago, Home Depot now request police report. The caller still in possession of card, unknown where used.
- A resident in the 12200 block of La Honda Lane in Bella Vista called to report being a victim of phone scam.
- A call was received to report vehicle in the Hwy 299E and King Mill Rd in Round Mountain burglarized sometime within last two hours.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to report neighbors have to drive through caller’s property to get to theirs. Caller has two gates at the bottom of driveway, neighbor took one of the gates off the hinges and threw it in the side yard. Ongoing issue per caller.
Sept 1
- A houseboater called at 2:43 a.m. from the marina of the 22000 block of Jones Valley Marina Drive in Jones Valley, near the public boat ramp area. Subjects associated with two Chevy trucks, one red and other white, keep shining lights into caller’s houseboat. Caller has asked the subjects to stop but they are continuing to harass him.
- A citizen called to report seeing a male, who is not familiar to the caller, walking along the roadway in the Boyle Rd and Northgate Drive in Palo Cedro making rude gestures to vehicles passing by.
- An internet tech called to report a female in the 8100 block of Asteroid Way in Shingletown, whom she was talking to on the phone to set up internet was threatening her children. Caller said female is yelling and threatening to hit her children while on the phone with the call center. Fight is still occurring and can hear children yelling.
- A call was received to report ongoing fight at the Clarabelle Lane and Thumper Drive area in Shingletown. States several vehicles showed up after a deputy left.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Cedar Meadows Ln in Shingletown to report vehicle broken into and checks for $550 were stolen.
- A resident in the 21600 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to state an unknown gray sedan abandoned in front of house for the last two days. Currently two other unknown vehicles area out front, between 6-7 subjects going through vehicle.
- A resident in the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd in Shingletown called to report neighbors to the left in loud unknown type fight. Caller heard several possible shots fired in rapid succession.