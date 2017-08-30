These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

Aug 20

A female called 911 at 7:35 a.m. from the 8180 block of Starlite Pines Rd in Shingletown to state neighbor male pulled knife on an elderly neighbor. Suspect 5’9”, bald, wearing camo shirt and jeans.

A citizen called to report male sleeping in cream colored 2005 Escalade at the intersection of Airport Rd and Lupine Drive.

A call was received to report a neighbor’s Pitbull is tied up in back yard in the 14800 block of Ravine Rd in Jones Valley with no water or food. It appears cable is wrapped around the dog. Neighbors have not been seen for several days. Caller is not familiar with dog and did not want to try to help without animal control.

A resident in the 8700 block of Airport Rd called to report the screen to her laundry room has been tampered with and she found cigarettes outside the window. Caller believes possibly related to another incident on Aug 13.

Aug 21

A call was received to report a burglary in the 7700 block of Oakvue Rd in Shingletown.

A resident in the 20400 block of Old Alturas Rd called to report black push mower, two bags of aluminum cans taken from residence. Suspect—Hispanic male, curly hair, baseball cap.

A resident in the 24800 block of Wilson Heights Rd in Bella Vista called to report ongoing fights caused by neighbor. Male upset due to an easement that runs through his property.

A resident in 12200 block of Dry Creek Rd in Bella Vista called to report she is the victim of identity theft.

Aug 22

A resident in the 26900 block of Swede Creek Rd in Oak Run called at 7:26 a.m. to report when he went to Oregon to see the eclipse, (as per neighbors) his estranged wife came to the property and took fifth wheel, compressor, paperwork and miscellaneous other items.

A CHP call was received to report motorcycle traffic collision, east of Sugar Pine Camp Road, somewhere in the Ingot Canyon. Information was passed on to CHP by CalTrans.

A resident in the 7300 block of Shasta Forest Drive in Shingletown called to report having a fight with her ex-boyfriend who is currently still living with her but due to move out. Suspect made threats to caller’s friends the previous night and vandalizing her property.

A resident in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek reports his home was burglarized sometime last night.

A resident in the 8000 block of Circle K Drive in Shingletown called to state a male—skinny, mustache, black hat and no shirt, red and white shorts continually trespassing on people’s property, making residents uncomfortable. Subject known to live in the area. Caller states he attempted to walk in front of her vehicle as she was leaving. Subject appears to be on drugs or mental problems. Last seen near intersection of Emigrant and Circle K Drive.

A parent called to report his daughters cell phone was taken while at school in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.

A call was received to state father of caller’s juvenile struck caller with shoe in the face after a fight. In the 22000 block of Putt Putt Lane in Bella Vista. Male left in a brown Chevy pickup.

A call was received from the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd in Shingletown to report a male neighbor driving back and forth in front of caller’s house. Suspect is on quad yelling at caller..ongoing issue with male.

A resident in the Hwy 299 E and Windy Point Rd area of Montgomery Creek called to report grandson being incorrigible and refusing to remove his cat from premise. Grandson is in his room.

A resident in the 11800 block of Hootenanny Lane in Bella Vista called to report a male vandalize her vehicle again the previous day. States is ongoing issue as well as this fight.

Aug 23

A resident in the 10300 block of Hummingbird Lane in Palo Cedro to report neighbor target practicing with handgun from Candy Cane Lane for the past 30 minutes. Caller states they are approximately five acres from her. But the bullets were close enough to caller and her residence that she could hear the sound of the bullets are they passed her closely.

A call was received from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report two panhandlers—a male and female both with brown hair, wearing tank tops and have a dog with them, in front of store on Deschutes in the driveway into the center. They were requested to leave and they refuse.

A resident in the 21000 block of Boyle Rd in Palo Cedro called to report a male—red checkered shirt and blue jean shorts, attempted to steal gas from caller’s quad parked inside the caller’s garage. Subject ran west bound on Boyle, leaving behind gas can.

A resident in the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd in Shingletown called to report neighbor rode over to caller’s property on a quad, and he started a fight and flipped caller off. Subject currently back on his property.

A resident in the 14500 block of Marti Lane in Jones Valley called to report she hired suspect to do work. Caller gave him money to go buy supplies, and took the cash and never returned.

A call was received at 10:12 pm. To report while leaving a business in the 22000 block of Palo Way in Palo Cedro saw two males exiting the rear of an auto shop across the street. One suspect wearing button up shirt open, shorts; other suspect no shirt and shorts.

Aug 24

A call was received to request deputies be advised PG&E will be in the area at 1:00 p.m. in the 29000 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain. Caller believes subject might cause a fight with employees regarding PG&E accessing the property.

A call was received to report two males in a fight in the Lewis Lane and Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista.

A resident in the 20700 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista to report ongoing issue with neighbor digging on his property. Caller reports they were just in a fight. Parties now separated.

A female called stating she is the registered owner of a 1992 Jeep Wrangler but her ex boyfriend from the Loop Drive and Bollibokka Way area of Jones Valley is trying to claim she stole the vehicle from him, that he is the register owner.

A resident in the 22100 block of Loop Drive and Jones Valley asking for standby to pick up vehicle. Caller is the legal title holder, and has all paperwork in hand. Ex-girlfriend

states that she sold it to male.

A resident in the 6000 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report the theft of a package that UPS delivered that morning between 10:24 and 1:00 p.m.

A call was received to report leaving her wallet on a coin machine at a car wash in the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro. As she pulled out she realized it and circled back in saw male in vehicle at coin machine and believes he took it. Male claimed he didn’t. Male left in a black BMW going south bound on Deschutes.

Aug 25

A resident in the 23600 block of Little Ridge Rd in Millville called to report receiving harassing phone calls from male who used to be her handy man.

Male called to state he recently bought a black jeep from a male’s ex-wife in the 22100 block of Loop Drive in Jones Valley. Male claiming he has rights to the vehicle and she should have sold it. He keeps sending harassing tested and told caller he will be coming to repo the vehicle this week. Possibly today.

A resident in the 23600 block of Millville Way in Millville called to report having a cat tested positive for rabies. Caller would like animal control to come pick it up.

An employee of a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report male stole alcohol from business and fled. Believes male was underage to consume alcohol. Male is about 19 years old, black baseball cap, red shirt, teal shorts. Last seen leaving the parking lot in a older black Hyundai.

A call was received from a school in the 9000 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report hearing a subject yelling at the driver. Vehicle pulled up to the school and caller can hear yelling. Too dark for description but vehicle is dark colored four door sedan.

Aug 26

A resident in the 9300 block of Mountain Meadow Rd in Shingletown to state unknown subject tried to enter house while she was at home last night. Caller heard backdoor slamming and steps walking across the deck. She went outside with a flashlight but did not see anyone. Caller did not call last night.

A resident in the 11500 block of Palo Duro Rd in Bella Vista to state she has a TRO against a subject and he made threats towards the caller through a third party. Caller disconnected the line prior to getting further information.

A call was received to report a locked vehicle was burglarized in the Hwy 299 E and Webster Way area of Montgomery Creek.

A resident in the 10900 block of Oak Run Rd. in Millville called to report unknown suspect are shooting a shot gun at the caller’s house. Shots are hitting the house but does not see anyone or hear anything.

Aug 27