These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Aug 19
- A resident in the 7800 block of Shady Pines Lane in Viola called to state subjects came by her location to make sure she was okay and state they heard she was in danger.
- A call was received to report numerous items were stolen from his property, unknown time frame in the Backbone and Sugar Pine Camp Roads area of Ingot. Approximately valued at $35,000. Caller making list of items.
Aug 20
- A call was received to report while pulled over roadside and were rock climbing in the Hwy 299 E and McCandless Gulch Rd area of Round Mountain, the couple heard four gunshots. Unknown suspect shot their gray Toyota Highlander vehicle.
- A resident in the 21800 block of Vista Oaks Drive in Palo Cedro called to report her computer hacked into. Possible attempt at a scam.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report that she was told by someone that her house was burglarized sometime during the day, unknown if anything was taken.
- A resident in the 21200 block of Pebble Creek Rd in Bella Vista called to report items taken from house. Unknown time frame.
- An employee from a business in the 7000 block of Shingleglen Trail in Shingletown called to report loud roosters at the business.
- A call was received to report a gray Cadillac burglarized while walking his dog in the 22000 block of Jones Valley Marina Drive in Jones Valley. Caller said someone state they witnessed the incident and knew where the suspects were. Caller went to confront them and the chased the caller in their vehicle attempting to run them off the road.
- A call was received from the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report and older male and female in a blue four-door vehicle parked in front of location in a fight. Going in and out of vehicle.
Aug 21
- A security employee doing storm services in the 10100 block of Oriole Lane in Palo Cedro was told to call if he saw any vehicles. Vehicle just entered the area at 4:45 a.m. in a gray truck.
- A resident in the 7900 block of Brokeoff Meadows Rd in Viola called to complain that numerous neighbors are putting their garage cans out too early and the bears are getting into them and creating a mess. Caller contacted Fish and Game who have not returned multiple calls, and the disposal service state they are unable to assist.
- A call was received to report he had his horses grazing at a property in the 13200 block of Blue Sky Rd in Bella Vista. Male forged callers’ signature and sold the horses without permission.
- A resident in the 14700 block of Marin Drive in Jones Valley called to report fraudulent activity on his credit card that he still has in his possession.
- A resident in the 13500 block of Creek Trail in Jones Valley called to report subject on property cutting down trees associated with yellow truck. Male has no shirt and wearing bandana on head.
- A resident in the 11400 block of Ponderosa Wy in Whitmore states a suspect who lives at the house took miscellaneous items out of bedroom in house and pump house on property.
- A citizen driving by called at 7:38 p.m. to report two subjects associated with a black SUV behind locked gate in the 10100 block of Old Oregon Trail. Unknown what they are doing. Caller states they looked out of place.
Aug 22
- A resident in the 14800 block of Lamoine Ct in Jones Valley called to report hearing a large fight up the street and possibly a subject shooting a firearm. Caller states fight over neighbor driving by a house. Caller uncooperative with call taker, unable to provide address or suspect names.
- A call was received at 4:59 a.m. from the 9500 block of Crossroads Drive to reports lewd conduct from male outside of business yelling, causing a fight. Male in 20’s, wearing sweatshirt, shorts. Brian Phillips was arrested for public intoxication.
- A resident in the 13900 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called to report three different subjects mail scattered in road in front of caller’s house. Caller did not collect items, names and addresses unknown.
- A resident in the 8700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report chickens at house keep coming over and destroying her yard. Chickens also are defecating everywhere.
- A call was received from the 31400 block of Emigrant Trail in Shingletown to report fiancé took keys to vehicle after a fight with caller. Male left on bicycle unknown direction.
- A resident in the 7300 block of Juniper Drive called to report ignition was tampered, lines cut to 28foot party barge patio boat. Someone attempted to steal it possibly but did excessive damage to it.
- CHP officer called to state male stumbling on side of road in the Hwy 299 E and Intermountain Rd area of Bella Vista. Last seen walking eastbound from location. Male, large build, wearing black tee and shorts.
Aug 23
- A call was received from the 8900 block of Silver Bridge Rd in Palo Cedro to state mother is in an unknown type fight with a female that is refusing to leave. Unable to obtain further information.
- A call was received to report while during by intersection she could smell strong chemical odor coming from a white mid 90’s medium size motorhome pulled off on the westside of Deschutes Road. (Cross street not mentioned)
Aug 24
- A call was received at 12:47 a.m. to report male heard yelling and moaning loud at the 21700 block of Hidden Acres Rd in Bella Vista. Caller states it has now stopped.
- A call was received by a caretaker of a resident in the 7300 block of Phillips Rd in Round Mountain to meet deputy at the driveway. Caller just had noticed the gate was tampered with, concerned someone has been prowling around and wishes location checked.
- A resident in the 17300 block of Broken Ridge Rd in Round Mountain called to report arriving at the home. Found backpack inside house. Unsure if occupied. Caller and family standing by outside.
Aug 25
- A call was received at 12:52 a.m. from a school in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report male with trashcan and headlamp rummaging through dumpster near football field and refusing to leave when asked. Suspect with light mustache, missing teeth, wearing baseball cap, gray tee, bleach jeans and associated with a green Jeep.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Cedar Meadows Lane in Shingletown called to report house burglarized—son’s clothing was stolen.
- A call was received at 10:59 a.m. to report noise after curfew in the 23000 block of Dersch Rd in Millville. Caller states just south of location on Parkville that hosts wedding and events is a extremely loud music, party going on at location after curfew.