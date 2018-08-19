These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Aug 12
- A resident in the 11900 block of Buena Vista Ct in Bella Vista called at 4:54 a.m. to report roommate is pounding on door to let him in. Caller called back at 5:51 a.m. to report male is shining flashlight
through her window again. caller ‘s roommate is pounding on door.
- A call was received from the 11800 block of Bella Vista Ct in Bella Vista to state previous employee called caller’s wife on Aug. 11 and made vague threats. Employee upset over payment issue.
A call was received from a business in the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E area of Bella Vista to report ongoing issue over past week of a male loitering in parking lot and refusing to leave. Caller requests
suspect to move from business. It is reported that William T. Gibson was arrested on a warrant.
- A resident in the 6800 block of Vista La Vega Rd in Shingletown to report unknown subject cutting a fence on her 40 acres, which allowed cows to get onto her property.
Aug 13
- A call was received 3:14 a.m. to report a loud larger model pickup truck revving its engine and is now parked at the end of Vogt Lane near Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.
- A call was received from a school in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report the theft of tools, handguns from locked vehicle, while parked at the evacuation center. Occurred five days earlier.
- A call was received from the 22000 block of Jones Valley Marina Drive in Jones Valley to report her grey/white wave runner stolen or missing.
- A resident in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek called to report being the victim of identity theft.
- A resident in the 9200 block of Dork Lane in Palo Cedro called to report unknown subject has stolen credit cards and has attempted to use it several times. Caller contacted band and had cards canceled.
- A resident in the 15600 block of Stagecoach Drive in Oak Run called to state tools taken from shed on property.
Aug 14
- A call was received from a church in the 31500 block of Forward Rd in Manton to report confrontation the previous day.
Aug 15
- A call was received from a business in the 7300 block of Black Butte Rd in Shingletown to report male has been sleeping in his white Buick at location overnight for the last several days. Caller has video of subject.
- A resident in the 6800 block of Vista La Vega Rd in Shingletown called to state neighbor is intentionally damaging/removing caller’s fence to allow her cows to feed on caller’s land. Cows have now damaged her water pipes and caller has no water to house.
- A call was received to report a male and female in a fight inside a gray sedan parked about 15 ft off the eastbound side of Hwy 44 and Silver Bridge Rd in Palo Cedro near Caltrans access turnout.
Aug 16
- A resident in the 24000 block of Hwy 44 in Millville called at 3:44 a.m. to report unknown vehicle parked in front of caller’s house. Heard car leaving at high rate of speed.
- A call was received from the Carr Powerhouse to report they are a victim bitten by an injured fox that was burned from the fire. Victim was attempting to transport injured animal to Shasta Wildlife.
Aug 17
- A call was received from the 16200 block of Silverthorne Rd in Jones Valley to report a 20-foot log floating in front of marina, creating hazard due to limited visibility in between marina and Ski Island.
- A property owner called from the 21700 block of Seven Lakes Lane in Bella Vista to report tenants were civilly evicted and still in the eviction process. Caller went to the rental and states over $30,000 worth of damage to the house. Suspects stole $8500 spa that belonged to the caller. Caller is going down to property management place today to get the rental information.
- A resident in the 26300 block of Hwy 44 in Millville called to report he can see subjects inside his house. A silver Chevy Silverado is at the house. Three suspects are mentioned one female—30-35 years old, black shirt, gray shorts and two males—one is the registered owner of Chevy, another male, 35-40 years old, goatee/chin strap black pants, fully sleeved, tattoos all over. Katheryn Nickell was arrested.
- A call was received from a business in the 9400 block of Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro to report multiple subjects and vehicles in the parking lot. Unknown what they are doing.
- A call was received from the 16200 block of Silverthorne Rd to report silver tugboat with 5-6 passengers, circling the area asking boaters for fuel.
Aug 18
- A call was received at 1:20 a.m. from the 20500 block of Old 44 Drive in called to report approximately seven subjects in neighbor’s backyards, subjects left of foot.
- A call was received at 1:54 a.m. to report ten loud explosions near intersection of Old Oregon Trail and Old Alturas Rd over the last five minutes. Loud yelling heard possibly related to vehicle at location.
- A call was received from the 8300 block of Starlite Pines Rd in Shingletown to report male heard yelling and throwing items just heard a single gunshot. Nothing heard since.
- A resident in the 10600 block of Old Oregon Trail called at 10:02 p.m. to report a white car drove by his house at a high rate of speed going northbound. Caller heard possibly gunshot. Saw a flash, but did not see a firearm.
- A resident in the 22600 block of Meyer Rd in Bella Vista to state a vehicle was driving slowly down the road and caller went outside and the vehicle stopped in front another vacant home in the area and they heard four gunshots. Caller father in law went down to see what was going on and the vehicle sped away. Last seen westbound on Meyer.