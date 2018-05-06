These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Apr. 29
- A resident in the 21900 block of Sagebrush Trail in Jones Valley called to state she has a camera system at house and saw footage of male in red shirt and blue jeans, who appeared to be breaking into the back door.
- A resident in the 24200 block of Old 44 Drive in Millville called to report she arrived home and her shed has been burglarized. When she walked to her neighbor’s house she saw three of her chainsaws in the neighbor’s house. Caller now in fight with neighbor.
- An employee of a business in the 22000 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista reports 9-10 subjects fighting in parking lot. Loud fighting noise heard in background.
- A resident in the 14500 block of Marti Lane in Jones Valley called to report catching a male with red t-shire and blue jeans wearing a baseball cap looking into caller’s back window. Fled on foot going south bound towards neighbor’s property.
Apr. 30
- A man called to state he was informed by a neighbor that his stolen vehicle is parked on Silver Bridge near the intersection of Silver Bridge Rd and Hwy 44 in Palo Cedro. Caller is in route now and request deputies meet him. Unknown if subjects are in the vehicle.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Cedar Meadows Lane in Shingletown to state husband broke back window of vehicle with a rock. Caller believes husband is still at house. Caller is currently at the Dollar General in Shingletown, however is heading to Court House.
- A call was received to report ongoing issue with caller’s brother cutting line to well on property, brother making states that he wants to “limit” caller and that caller’s property belong to him. Caller does not have address for property, stating it is 3.2 miles down Donkey Mine near Oak Run Roads in Oak Run.
- A business employee in the 9000 block of Salmon Creek Rd to report a black Suburban with smashed back window, has been parked in front of the business with a male driver sitting in vehicle for over one hour. Female also seen with vehicle, unknown if occupied by both subjects at this time.
- CHP called for outside assistance while following a possible drunk driver in a gold vehicle in the Moss Drive and Bear Mountain Road area of Jones Valley.
- A resident in the 13600 block of Broken Branch Trail in Jones Valley to state hearing approximately ten discharges of unknown firearm during last 15 minutes in the area. Caller believes coming from party at an unknown vacant house north-west corner of Scotchbroom and Broken Branch.
- A resident in the 31700 block of Rock Creek Rd in Manton called to report her boyfriend who lives with her, has been drinking and creating a fight and wanting to leave with their child.
May 1
- A resident in the 21700 Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro son called to report unknown subject knocked on his father’s door at approximately 4:00 a.m. Resident’s house sits off a long dirt road.
- A resident in the 9200 block of Chaps Lane in Palo Cedro called to report finding a possible bullet hole in metal shed he uses to feed his outdoor cats.
- A resident in the 29600 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain called to report ongoing problem with female coming onto property looking for previous tenants. Subject appears to be under the influence or mental problems. Female threw a rock at caller’s son. Was last seen on foot, westbound on Hwy 299 towards Redding.
May 2
- A resident in the 10900 block of Oak Run Rd in Millville called to report two subjects trying to sell caller asphalt. Both subjects connected with a black Dodge truck.
- A call was received to report a black male with small tattoo on right forearm, associated with a light blue Toyota CRV with Texas plates, who just knocked on her front door asking for money. Male currently sitting on rock near Belmont Drive and Maynard Road in Palo Cedro.
- A resident in the 11500 block of Nevada Lane in Bella Vista called to report vehicle parked on caller’s property. Unknown when it arrived and a purse was left on the seat.
May 3
- A resident in the 29800 block of Westmorre Rd in Shingletown called to report his wife has been cashing old checks from her work and spending the money for the past few months before the bank realized they were fraudulent checks. Account balance is negative, and bank has frozen the account.
- A resident in the 14800 block of Lamoine Drive in Jones Valley to report cabin broken into—tools and several other items taken. Unknown time frame.
- A call was received from a business in the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista to report male has been drinking in front of store, has been there all day. Subject was denied ride on bus due to his intoxication.
- A resident in the 11000 block of E. Stillwater Way to report unfamiliar blue four-door vehicle with back window broken in front of caller house.
- A resident in the 12200 block of La Honda Lane in Bella Vista called to report a fight is occurring at house across the street. Two subjects associated with Toyota Land Cruise broke windows on Dodge pickup and were in a fight with the truck’s occupant. Both vehicles left but subjects still at house.
- A resident in the 29400 block of Fenders Ferry Rd in Montgomery Creek called to report a male who worked on caller’s vehicle has stolen his credit cards and attempted to use them.
- A resident in the 21800 block of Saint Francis Way in Palo Cedro called to report subjects came to caller’s door claiming to know her husband. Husband stated he did not know them. Subjected acted like they were under the influence and left after loitering in front of the house. Vehicle associated with subjects is a white Dodge 4×4 Dually, missing passenger fender.
May 4
- No reports
May 5
- A call was received to report finding an abandoned blue white Bronco that appears to be stripped with windows smashed out parked in the Deschutes and Old Deschutes Roads area of Palo Cedro. Caller believes vehicle stolen.
- A resident in the 29400 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain called to report son’s girlfriend at house causing a fight refusing to leave when asked. Currently in black BMW.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Old Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report male and female just stopped in front of house and attempted to call his young kids out into the roadway. Last seen on Old Deschutes. Drive was a white female with tattoos and passenger a white male with tattoos.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report next door neighbor walking around outside screaming.