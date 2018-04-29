These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Apr. 22
- A resident in the 12300 block of E Stillwater Way called to report subjects just broke the lock to a gate on the caller’s property. Two males both on red quads, one went northbound towards the creek, the other went southbound toward 299.
- A call was received to CHP to report reckless driver; stating continual problem with male on a yellow quad riding up and down Oasis and Old Oregon Trail. Possibly involved in drug activity. Subject lives in county road on Los Osos but is riding within the city limits and usually occurs at daybreak around 5:00 a.m.
- CHP called SCSO for Id work on a found stolen vehicle at the 22000 block of Wesley Drive in Palo Cedro.
- A call was received from the Jones Valley Marina to report vehicle broken into overnight between 11:00 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Believes vehicle locked, ransacked. Wife’s prescription taken. Another caller called reporting his vehicle as well as three other vehicles parked in the area with broken windows.
- A resident in the 21200 block of Pebble Creek Rd in Bella Vista called to confront male for cutting wood illegally on his property a couple weeks ago. Subject then slashed caller’s tires and threatened him with a knife. Caller is home and suspect is still at neighbor’s house.
Apr. 23
- A resident in the 21600 block of Gilbert Drive in Palo Cedro called to report she just arrived home, opened front door, noticed glass on the floor. Backslider in family room is open. Caller did not check house. Caller is outside by car.
- A call was received to state he confronted neighbor about his dogs continually coming out of caller’s property in the Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain. Caller has $600 vet bill from previous incident with dogs attacking his dog. Neighbor and friend got verbally aggressive and acted in a threatening manner toward caller. When told to hand their dogs. Neighbor had golf clubs over his shoulder when they came to caller’s house.
Apr. 24
- A resident in the 12000 block of Dura Lane in Bella Vista called to state credit cards stolen during a burglary have since been used at several businesses in Redding.
- A resident in the 9300 block of Brandy Lane in Palo Cedro called to report three males in 20’s are seen through home surveillance feed at her house possibly looking for key. Caller spoke to males through camera warning them that she was contacting law enforcement. They stated they were with weaver lumber.
- A call was received to report he was in a store in the Adkins and Whitmore Roads area of Whitmore that morning around 8:00 a.m. and the owner of store yelled at him with expletives. Caller states ongoing issue.
- A resident in the 14300 block of Holiday Way in Bella Vista called to report hearing yelling and screaming, believed there is a fight, coming from a cream colored motorhome. Then just heard four gunshots.
- A resident in the 8900 block of Bass Pond Rd in Millville called to state paying $20,000 to a private contractor who has not completed job.
Apr. 25
- A resident in the 11800 block of Bella Vista Ct in Bella Vista called to report an acquaintance/friend that stays with her occasionally is at the house, outside throwing things around and refuses to leave. Caller states he is homeless and keeps some of his belongings at her house.
- A resident in the 33400 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown called to state neighbors are on her property throwing rocks at her home and vehicles. Subaru Outback has a broken window.
- A call was received to state that a vehicle was burglarized while parked at Hwy 299 E and Oak Run Road in Round Mountain. Rear passenger window broken and wallet and other items taken.
- A call was received from the 29400 block of Rabbit Run Rd in Round Mountain to report he is standing by at the intersection of Hwy 299 E. Stepson has been drinking and hit caller, then made threats to stab the caller. Caller restrained him and took his daughter and left.
Apr. 26
- A resident in the 10300 block of Maddelein Lane in Palo Cedro called to state subject claiming to be from PG&E called and stated caller’s electricity was going to be shut off due to money owed and for caller to pay money with gift cards. The posing PG&E person would only take gift card, no credit card.
- A resident in the 22200 block of Loop Drive in Jones Valley called to state she is watching her live video feed, but with a 30-second delay. She sees a subject walking around the outside of her house, appears to be attempting to gain entry to house. Male wearing light plaid shirt, white hat, and blue jeans
- A resident in the 13000 block of Valley’s End Rd in Bella Vista called to state unknown suspects stole pain medication. Unknown time frame.
- A call was received from the 21700 block of Papoose Drive in Palo Cedro to state she is in a fight with her mom via social media. Caller resides with her grandmother. Mother just arrived at caller’s house and is attempting to create a fight.
- A resident in the 10000 block of Swede Creek Rd in Palo Cedro called to report ongoing issue with unknown subject breaking into caller’s lockbox that contains multiple prescription meds, money and credit cards. Caller states the only thing that gets taken is her Norco meds.
- A call was received to report ongoing issue with neighbor in the area of Doodlebug Lane and Wengler Hill Rd in Shingletown having horses tied to outside of vehicle and driving too fast up the roads.
- A resident in the 14200 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called to report unknown subject taking identity and attempting to get credit cards in caller’s name.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Woodburrow Rd in Shingletown called to report house burglarized sometime in the last four days. Miscellaneous items taken.
Apr. 27
- A call was received to report brother in law’s girlfriend’s mom is at callers house in the 20900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista and refusing to leave. Caller state female arrived 20 minutes ago. Not currently causing a fight. Female is mostly Spanish speaking. Female was later arrested.
- A locked vehicle was reported broken into on the Hwy 299 E and Oak Run Road of Round Mountain. Boyfriend’s wallet taken and check has been attempted to be cashed at Hinkles Market in Redding. Caller states Hinkles has surveillance of incident.
- A resident in the 8600 block of Brookdale Rd in Millville called to state male and female associated with white Mustang is parked in front of her house asking subjects for gasoline. Appears to be casing house.
Apr. 28
- A resident in the 7500 block of Joda Rd in Shingletown called to report neighbor riding quad causing a fight. States ongoing issue with same neighbor.
- A renter in the 10700 block of Northgate Drive in Palo Cedro called to state his mother is attempting to force caller to move out even though caller has paid rent.
- A resident in the 24200 block of Old 44 Drive in Millville called to report white dog caught in the trees in front of her house. Caller state dog looks like unable to breathe.
- A call was received to report a man stole chainsaw from property in the area of Boyle and Old Alturas Roads in Palo Cedro. Indian adult man with tattoos on neck and passenger white female associated with a white Chevy truck. Last seen going eastbound on Old Alturas.
- A call was received from the Jones Valley Marina Drive area to report vehicle was broken into last 1 ½ hours. Rear window smashed, tools, purse, cell phone taken.