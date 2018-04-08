These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Apr. 2
- A parent called to report her daughter is threatening to hit callers other daughter with a baseball bat in the 29500 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain.
- A business employee in the 12000 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report former employee’s husband is at location creating an argument and refusing to leave. Caller is calling from office and states male is still outside. Former employee is in the office with caller.
- A call was received to report while she was driving through the Hwy 44 and Shingletown Ridge Road area of Shingletown the previous day, she saw a small herd of bison being kept in a pasture too small and appeared emaciated. Caller left notice with male for contact.
- A property owner in the 30700 block of Thumper Drive in Shingletown called to state house was burglarized sometime within the past three weeks. Names provided to caller from neighbor who saw the males in the area.
Apr. 3
- A call was received to state neighbor’s dogs are constantly fighting and someone got bit. Caller states she believes owners shot one of the dogs and can hear neighbors yelling. Deceased dog was dropped off at Haven for testing and other dog is quarantined at the residence of 12100 block of Intermountain Rd in Bella Vista. Victim is not sure which dog bit.
Apr. 4
- A resident in the 21400 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista called at 3:24 a.m. to report unknown subject walking towards caller’s front gate. Garage motion detector light is staying on. Caller believes subject still in the area. Nothing else seen or heard.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Kern Drive in Bella Vista called to report unknown subject trying to open a bank account under caller’s name.
- A call was received at 11:04 p.m. to report a suspicious gray older model Ford Ranger occupied by at least one, parked next to the mailboxes just north of Old Oregon Trail and Viking Way intersection. Does not know why they would be parked there. Caller states possible burglary to box.
Apr. 5
- A resident in the 22000 block of Mustang Drive in Palo Cedro called to report receiving a scam call from a male stating she has several warrants.
Apr. 6
- A resident in the 12100 block of Intermountain Rd in Bella Vista called to report estrange wife is taking money from caller’s 401K.
- A resident in the 12600 block of Intermountain Rd in Bella Vista called to report the theft of firearm the previous day. Believes subjects that were at his house the previous day picking up a vehicle may be responsible. Unknown names.
- A resident in the 8600 block of Lake McCumber Rd in Shingletown called to report ongoing harassment issue on Facebook with male. APD handling possible physical altercation between caller and suspects wife.
- Palo Cedro Fire Station relayed message to CalFire Redding to report two unknown subjects in an argument. Believed to be in front of business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.
- Caller is camping in the Dry Creek Rd and Argonaut Trail area of Jones Valley. Brother in law left to walk his dog 2 ½ hours ago and has not returned. Possibly went southbound however did not see which way he went.
Apr. 7
- A resident in the 30000 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek called at 4:01 a.m. to say someone was trying to steal his trailer. Female heard yelling in background. Male disconnected without providing further information. CHP dispatch requested SCSO to respond as well as CHP due to active breaking. Caller called back at 6:49 a.m. to report suspects arrived in green Chevy truck. Subjects banged on caller’s door. Subjects walking away now.
- A call was received from the 20300 block of Billy Jean Lane in Palo Cedro to report male, who is her client, is hitting the wall and yelling. Currently just yelling and sitting in the dining room.