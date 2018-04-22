These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Apr. 15
- A resident in the 27200 block of Hobard Rd in Millville called to report German Sheppard and tan/white Akita killing five of caller’s chickens. The two dogs then separated and left area.
- A call was received to report leaving a backpack at a burnt down house near the 22300 block of Alaska Drive in Palo Cedro. Callers backpack has apartment keys inside. Caller checked that area and backpack was gone.
- A citizen called to report finding a loose boat floating in the area of the Jones Valley Marina. Caller picked up boat and brought it back to residence in Redding.
- A call was received from the 22000 block of Jones Valley Marina to report someone broke the passenger’s side window of locked vehicle and took registration.
- A business owner in the 21900 block of Dersch Rd called to report during overnight, someone vandalized gate to get in yard and stole various items.
- A called was received to report two loud possible gunshots heard in the area of Millville Plains Rd in Walts Lane in Millville. States in sounded like a high-powered rifle.
Apr. 16
- A resident in the 21900 block of Squaw Grass Trail in Bella Vista called to report subject broke lock on gate to get to a shop that was burglarized. Point of entry was window.
- A call was received to report equipment parked in the Mount Lassen Wood Drive and Hwy 44 in Shingletown vandalized.
- Call was received to report finding a firearm on the ground in the Mill Creek Drive and Fremont Way area of Oak Run on Friday. Came to Sheriff’s Office in Redding just now to turn in (four days later) however is now leaving to run errands.
Apr. 17
- A call was received to report two canines from the 9300 block of Mountain Meadows Rd in Shingletown constantly chasing deer and wild ducks/geese. Dogs are always on their property as well. Request owner to be contacted and advised. Caller states that they have attempted to talk to neighbors.
- A call was received to state she was told by SCSO to call when suspect showed up at the school. Caller states suspect is father of juvenile but there is a TRO in place restricting him from visiting. No fight currently, will call back if escalates.
Apr. 18
- A resident in the 30700 block of Bambi Drive in Shingletown called to report she and her husband were in a fight and the male took caller’s cell phone and heading to Redding. Call wants to report theft of cell phone.
- A call was received to report the theft of a package taken from mailbox that early morning. Unknown vehicle—White Ford Van with “Love Bus” sticker on rear window with out of state plates was seen in the area. Possible suspects.
- A resident in the 16000 block of Buzzard Roost Rd in Round Mountain called to report receiving several scam phone calls. A couple from a caller telling her she had warrants another saying they are from Publishers Clearinghouse. She told them she had no money to send.
- A resident in the 7500 block of Joda Rd in Shingletown called to report his neighbor is trespassing on his property and then leaves. CHP states fight is related to road rage and requests SCSO to handle.
- A business employee in the 9300 block of 9300 block of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro called to report customer comes to business every night around 8:30 p.m. to use car wash that closes at 8:00 p.m. Every night male causes a fight with employees over carwash.
Apr. 19
- A resident in the 22100 block of Olympia Way in Bella Vista called to report she caught and killed a bat.
- A call from CHP dispatch requesting outside agency from SCSO to respond to the Cedro Lane and Deschutes Rd area of Palo Cedro. Reports CHP unit is out with a male in a black Dodge Ram 1500, who is in possession of several construction type tools. CHP unit believes they are related to SCSO case from earlier that morning. Request a deputy to respond to possibly identify the property.
- A resident in the 21200 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report black dog and pig wandering around in and out of roadway near his residence.
- A call was received to report three subjects in a blue Chey truck ran out of gas in the area of Deschutes Rd and Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista. Caller states one female walked away with gas canister and came back with gas. Caller states that female did not go to a gas station. Last seen towards Hwy 299 E.
- A business employee in the 9100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report female and male in a white car with back window covered in plastic stole miscellaneous items from business. Left in car.
- A resident in the 11300 block of Sonora Trail in Bella Vista called to report window of car broken in her driveway.
- A resident in the 10900 block of Oak Run Rd in Millville called to report subject in a Dodge Charger checking mailboxes on Oak Run Road. Last seen going westbound.
Apr. 20
- A resident in the 11700 block of Shady Meadows Lane in Bella Vista called to state at a 1:00 p.m. on April 17 she heard a gunshot and saw her cat fall out of tree. Caller believes neighbor that lives behind her is responsible.
- A resident in the 30000 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek called to report on going issue with a subject trespassing on caller’s property. Caller states subject was seen casing the area. Caller last seen subject on Hwy 299 E going towards Burney in a silver Nissan Quest.
- A resident in the 22400 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista called to report unknown female came to her door wearing an ankle bracelet. Last seen walking towards Deschutes. Female in late 20s early 20s white tank top and jeans. Caller gave her flipflops. At first, she said a dog bit her leg, but caller did not see any bite marks or bleeding. Then stated she was dropped off.
Apr. 21
- A resident in the 9300 block of Brandy Lane in Palo Cedro called at 6:41 a.m. to report subject, associated with white Honda, parked on Brandy Lane. Stated he had ran out of fuel and was waiting for roadside assistance, appeared to have been there all night.
- A son called for his father in the 12000 block of Dura Lane in Bella Vista to report his house was burglarized sometime the previous night. Two vehicles’ taken from inside the garage and one taken that was parked outside the garage. Caller also states a .22 rifle taken from house. Vehicles are 1996 silver Ford truck, 2018 gray Acura SUV, 1999 gray Ford truck.
- A call was received from a church in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista to report shed burglarized sometime overnight. Possible video surveillance. Caller checking footage. Possibly suspect is female with ankle monitor that lives across street.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Fawn Drive in Bella Vista called to report hearing a fight from neighbors down from them. The fight is believed to be over neighbor revving engine while driving down the road.