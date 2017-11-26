These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

Nov. 11

A resident in the 7500 block of Woodland Way in Shingletown called to report residence broken into. Caller states gun safe was taken containing 15 firearms. Caller recontacting stating he found gunsafe in a wooded area off of Arbor Road.

A business employee from the 31200 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report business broken into, medications taken.

A resident in the 28500 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore called to report that they served a cease and desist order to the neighbor for trespassing on the location. Neighbor received it today, and just came onto the property today and caused a fight with the caller and her husband. Subjects share water, but caller has gone to court.

A resident in the 14700 block of Bollibokka Way in Jones Valley called to report ongoing neighbor dispute and caller sate she is now receiving threats through social media.

A resident in the 12000 block of Old Ranch Rd in Bella Vista to report unknown male came on to caller’s property that morning while caller was gone and told caller’s wife that caller had hired him to do some work. Male was at the house for approximately 15 minutes and then left after caller’s wife paid the male with a check for $19.95 made to Selie Construction. Caller didn’t hire anyone and is concerned the male was actually casing the house.

Nov. 12

A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to report neighbor’s son kicked caller’s gate (negative damage) and spun out of her driveway after a fight.

A resident in the 32700 block of Rock Creek Rd in Manton called to report her neighbor’s black Lab/Pitbull mix bites caller’s 15 year old son as he was on the street checking mail. Victim went to healthcare, received four punctures and scrapes to thigh.

A resident in the 14800 block of Ravine Rd in Jones Valley called to report caller’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend is driving by caller’s house screaming out the window, subject has their juvenile in car.

A business employee in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report male in a white Ford truck stole from store; last seen going north bound on Deschutes.

Nov. 13

A property owner in the Buffum Rd and Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek to report gate lock was damaged, possibly trespasser.

A citizen called to report a male in parking lot causing a fight with by passers in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.

Nov. 14

A call was received to request standby in the Sites Rd and Hwy 44 area of Shingletown, so caller can pick up his stolen property. Neighbor stole caller’s tractor while he was in prison.

A call was received to report several items taken from a job site in the Airport Way and Hwy 44 area of Shingletown and items are now for sale on Craigslist.

A subject called from a storage unit place in the 8600 block of Airport Rd to state a moving company picked up caller’s items to help him move across country on Sept. 5. Subjects have failed to deliver items and caller unable to reach anyone.

A resident in the 8100 block of Deschutes Rd called to report a possible interrupted burglary, several items left by the door. Caller has checked house and is unable to seen anyone. Item left by the door is a rifle, other firearms are inside safe.

A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to report she believes neighbor stole security camera off of tree near property gate and left about 10 minutes ago. Caller states ongoing fight issues between them. Caller states there is a TRO against female half.

Nov. 15

A resident in the 21800 block of Mel Mar Drive in Palo Cedro called to report her sheep were killed by unknown animal.

A resident in the 27300 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain called to report receiving fraud check from a buyer on Craiglist.

A resident in the 12000 block of Potpourri Drive in Bella Vista called to report she is the victim of identity theft.

A resident in the 21500 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report six 5-gallon buckets of diesel were stolen from property, unknown time frame.

A resident in the 7200 block of Chip N Dale Drive in Shingletown called in regards of computer scam, in which subjects took his banking and his personal information.

Nov. 16

A call was received at 1:16 A.M. from mobile home park in the 7500 block of Creekside Mobile Circle in Shingletown to report hearing a single gunshot to the rear of the park in the area of the shop. The shop is located straight back. No one seen, but caller heard a door close, believed to be from the shop and then heard one single shot.

A resident in the 8900 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to state items taken from unlocked car sometime overnight; including confidential information from business she works at.

A call was received from a school in the 12000 block of Tintagel Lane in Whitmore to report female student is currently breaking things and threatening students and staff by throwing large rocks at them.

Nov. 17