These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

Nov. 18

A call was received to report mailboxes were broken into sometime overnight in the Hwy 44 and Cherith Brook Drive area.

A resident in the 14100 block of Aloha Rd in Bella Vista called to state unknown subject cut down trees on his property and took the wood.

A resident in the 8300 block of Kirkman Way in Millville called to report there were several pieces of mail in the mailbox that were opened and belonged to an address in Shingletown. Requests mail to be picked up by an officer.

A resident in the 21400 block of Little Meadow Lane in Palo Cedro called to state subjects are shooting what she believes to be a cannon heard approximately 20 shots, to the north east of the caller’s house. Explained it is legal to shoot in the county but is demanding a response.

A call was received from the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report boyfriend refusing to get out of her black Chevy Equinox. Male in under the influence and causing a fight.

Nov. 19

A call was received from the 7500 block of Squaw Springs Rd in Shingletown to report theft of $400 worth of makeup taken from her bathroom. Believes caller’s roommate’s girlfriend is responsible.

A call was made to report a family member is missing, has not checked in with family for several weeks. Last known to be staying in the 16200 block of Silverthorne Rd.

A resident has observed subjects with flashlight to the east of caller’s house in the Hwy 299 E and Terry Mill Rd area of Round Mountain. Has been occurring for approximately 15 minutes or more.

Nov. 20

A business owner in the 9100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report a white motorhome with blue stripes is parked behind her business, no one is answering, and caller wants it moved.

Several calls from residents in the Mel Mar Drive and Deschutes Road area of Palo Cedro called to report a white Buick has been circling the neighborhood the last few days. Caller asked subject what he was doing and vehicle left. Another caller state vehicle was parked, and subject appeared to be doing something with license plate.

Nov. 21

A resident in the 11800 block of Lewis Lane in Bella Vista called to report a neighbor is making threats to shoot her dogs due to ongoing issue with caller and surround neighbors’ report suspects aggressive dogs to authorities.

A call was received from the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd in Shingletown to report a husband and wife were ramming each other’s vehicles intentionally.

Nov. 22

A call was received to state several benches, tables and trash cans east of location, along dirt road that runs along Bella Vista Water line/District. Items say COR, concerned they were stolen.

Nov. 23

No reports

Nov. 24

Cedro Lane in a red GMC. A resident in the 21400 block of Little Meadow Lane in Palo Cedro called to state shots coming from the north east of her house and caller was standing outside and heard a bullet “whiz” by her. Multiple shots heard but only one go by states like they are shooting in different directions.

A resident in the 32700 block of Rock Creek Rd in Manton called to report what appears to be a safe on the side of her house. Does not belong to her, and appears it was pried open. Caller thought suspicious.

A call was received to report two subjects on west side on Intermountain Rd near Alice Lane in Bella Vista cutting down trees and taking the wood. Possibly a Toyota truck.

Seventeen calls were received in the 8900 block of Maynard Rd in Palo Cedro to report hearing shots and possibly fireworks.

Nov. 25

A call was received to report leaving a shotgun leaning up against the vehicle then driving away near the Silverthorn and Bear Mountain Roads area of Jones Valley the previous day. Caller return to the location and unable to locate shotgun—Remington model 1187, gauge shotgun. Caller lives in Grass Valley.

A resident in the 28300 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report two subjects yelling just west of caller. Has heard possibly nine gun shots and now no longer hearing fighting.

Several calls were made to report fireworks in the 21700 block of Charolais Way in Palo Cedro. Calfire responded and subjects are under the influences and uncooperative. Subjects denied hearing fireworks at any point that evening.

Nov. 26