During the early morning hours, a Blue Sky Road home in Bella Vista was destroyed by a fire created from an unknown cause.

A neighbor walking her dogs at 6:15 a.m. discovered smoke coming from the home of Pat and Reece Geisler and ran home to inform her husband. Knowing Pat was at home alone, the neighbors went to the engulfed home to find the homeowner loading his dogs in a vehicle. Many Geisler’s neighbors then also arrived to assist Pat by removing the main gate and moving his livestock to a larger field away from home.

Video below and photo by Marty Schuler

Please Note: Inappropriate Language in Video