On December 19, 2018, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Redding Police Officers responded to the Highland Park Subdivision to reports of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted Dwight D. Maker, 22 years old, of Redding and Ciara A. Cetina, 22 years old, of Redding exiting the Highland Park Subdivision.

Maker who is on Post Release Community Supervision for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, was found to be in possession of credit cards and an iPhone not belonging to him. Cetina, who had a warrant for her arrest, was also in possession of property not belonging to her. Officers identified the rightful owners of the property. The victims lived in the Quail Ridge subdivision and had left their property in their unlocked vehicles overnight.

Maker was arrested on a probation violation, being in possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Cetina was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant, being in possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Redding Police Department would like to remind the public to please remove their valuables and lock their vehicles during the night time hours.