On April 3rd 2018, at around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit conducted an undercover operation at Healthful Massage, 630 Lake Boulevard. NPU officers had recently received several complaints about suspicious activity occurring at this business.

During the operation, officers contacted Fu Ping Yuan, 55 years, of El Monte, CA. An undercover officer was able to make arrangements with Yuan for a sex act in exchange for money. A further search of the business was conducted, during which time officers located condoms concealed in a hidden compartment in a nearby office.

An officer from the City of Redding code enforcement was on scene and will be conducting a parallel investigation into the licensing of the business. Yuan was arrested and booked into the Shasta County jail for prostitution.