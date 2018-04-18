On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at approximately 2:33 p.m., Francis Desmond, age 46, of Weaverville, CA was contacted during a traffic enforcement stop on Hwy 299, just west of the JFK Visitor’s Center near Whiskeytown Lake.

Desmond was found to have a suspended California Driver License. During the contact, K-9 “Thor” was walked around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff. “Thor” displayed a positive alert, indicating he detected an odor of a controlled substance emitting from within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies located approximately two (2) pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside a bag on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat, and $1,500.00 US currency.

Desmond was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for: Transportation of a controlled substance 11379(a) H&S, Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales 11378 H&S and driving on a suspended license 14601.1 (a) CVC.