On Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies with the City of Shasta Lake, assisted agents from the Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force, (SINTF), with the execution of a search warrant at 5201 Shasta Dam Boulevard, in the City of Shasta Lake. Upon arrival, resident and subject of the investigation, 39-year-old Shawn Trever Thompson, was contacted in a vehicle on the property. Thompson advised agents on the scene his 4-year-old juvenile son was alone inside the residence.

Upon entry into the residence, the juvenile was located inside a bedroom asleep and no other individuals were located inside. During a subsequent search of the residence and surrounding property, agents located approximately eleven ounces of methamphetamine, over one ounce of heroin, a digital gram scale, narcotic paraphernalia, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, a rifle and over $2200.00 in U.S. currency believed to be directly connected to illegal narcotics sales. The interior of the residence was found to be in deplorable condition with dog feces on the floors and numerous observed safety hazards and building code violations throughout.

Based on the investigation and evidence located, Thompson was placed under arrest for numerous charges to include; possession of a controlled substance for sale, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed and child endangerment. The juvenile was taken into protective custody and turned over to Shasta County Children and Family Services.