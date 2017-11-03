On November 3, 2017 at approximately 12:35 a.m., officers of the Redding Police Department responded to numerous calls regarding a serious traffic collision on Churn Creek Road at Hartnell Avenue. Medical personnel and police arrived within minutes and found two vehicles near the intersection with major damage to both vehicles. The intersection of Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue was subsequently closed for approximately five hours while the investigation was conducted.

The initial investigation revealed a Ford Freestyle collided with the rear of a Toyota Corolla. The impact sent both vehicles through the intersection. Officers arrived alongside medical personnel and learned two of the occupants of the Toyota, one being its driver, suffered major trauma and were pronounced deceased at the scene. The three remaining passengers of the Toyota were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Ralph Joseph, 19 years of age of Hoopa, CA had injuries to his left arm and left leg and was later released from the hospital. Daisy Reece, 18 years of age of Redding, CA had complaint of pain to her head and was released from the hospital. Clifford Bailey, 19 years of age of Redding, CA suffered a broken jaw and remains at the hospital but is expected to survive.

The driver of the Ford Freestyle was the lone occupant and was in the driver’s seat. The driver was identified via her California license as Kendra Andersen-Schwegerl, 25 years of age of Redding, CA. She had minor injuries consistent with being the driver and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers at the scene noted objective symptoms of possible alcohol intoxication from Andersen-Schwegerl as well as open containers inside the Ford Freestyle and requested assistance.

Due to the severity of the collision, traffic officers were requested alongside DUI Specialist Jacob Provencio to complete the investigation. Traffic officers interviewed witnesses at the scene and reviewed evidence. Their initial investigation revealed Andersen-Schwegerl had passed a witness while traveling southbound on Churn Creek Road in excess of the posted 35 mph zone. The witness noted Anderson-Schwegerl was straddling the two south bound lanes of travel when she collided with the driver’s side rear of the Toyota which was stopped for the red light.

Officer Provencio responded to the hospital and conducted an initial DUI investigation. He noted Andersen-Schwegerl had objective symptoms of intoxication. Andersen-Schwegerl was arrested for driving under the influence causing injury. She consented to a blood draw. The results of the blood draw weren’t immediately available but were submitted to the California Department of Justice for analysis.

Andersen-Schwegerl was released from the hospital and transported to Redding Police Investigations for an interview. She admitted to consuming alcohol as well as knowing that driving while intoxicated was dangerous.

Andersen-Schwegerl was subsequently booked into the Shasta County Jail for two counts of vehicular manslaughter, DUI with injury, and DUI with a blood alcohol above .08%. The Shasta County Coroner’s Office is conducting the investigation into the identities of the deceased. All parties involved appeared to be wearing their seatbelts and only the airbag in the Ford Freestyle was activated.

Driving while intoxicated is a serious crime and represents a very significant danger to everyone. Citizens are encouraged to call 911 when they believe someone is operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The case will now be forwarded to the Shasta County District Attorney’s office for review and subsequent prosecution. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Redding Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 530-225-4200.