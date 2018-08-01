Due to the Carr Fire, all rental properties from Hilltop Development, Inc., which includes Burton/Serrano Townhomes, City Lights Duplexes, Heavenly Oak Townhomes, Meadowood Townhomes, Vista Ridge Duplexes, Windsor Court Apartments, and Willow Park Townhomes are full and not available for rent.

The housing property managers are working hard to confirm any move outs and will make a list of units on their website, ReddingApartmentHomes.com as soon as they become available.

These housing developments do not advertise on any site except for Craigslist. Please do not trust any advertisement that asks for money via wire transfer, as they do not accept that form of payment at this time. Contact the property directly to confirm advertised information is up to date, true, and correct. Their goal is to help the community to the best of their ability.