Due to the devastation that the Carr Fire has inflicted upon Shasta County, The Women’s Fund is extending its Grant Application Deadline until August 22, 2018.
This extension will allow Non-Profits and Public Entities who are working on the front lines adequate time to complete their applications.
Past article with old deadline date:
2018 The Women’s Fund Focus Area Announced
During the State of The Fund event on May 23, 2018, The Women’s Fund of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation announced the focus area selected for 2018. The focus area with the most votes by The Women’s Fund members is:
DEVELOPING ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES: Supporting women who have a vision and need help taking steps to reach that goal, creating economic opportunities for women and/or developing skills to increase financial solvency. Some ideas for addressing this focus area in support of women and their families living in the greater Redding area may include, but are not limited to: supporting entrepreneurship for women-owned businesses, job training in non-traditional careers, financial literacy, business literacy, career mentoring before and/or during career, advanced job skills development, supporting women to enter/reenter the workforce through job search and interview skill development, building and supporting family-friendly workplaces, supporting working mothers, or creating professional networking opportunities for women.
The Shasta Regional Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for the 2018 funding year with the deadline of August 8, 2018. To find out how to apply, click here.
