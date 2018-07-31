A no-cost opportunity for kids to be kids in the midst of the Carr Fire disaster.

Neighborhood Church in Redding, California is extending their Redding Ninja Weekend through this Friday, August 3rd in an indoor, air-conditioned, smoke-free American Ninja Warrior styled obstacle course with the opportunity to meet two nationally recognized stars from the hit TV show “American Ninja Warrior”, Daniel Gil, and Jonathan Horton.

Pastor Todd Skinner from the Church was quoted as saying “We are opening the Ninja Gym back up because kids need to be kids. They need some form of “normal” in the midst of the chaos and fire news reports. We didn’t realize how important the Ninja Gym was to hurting kids and families until Sunday night when the planned event came to an end. All the stories from evacuees and all the requests to keep it going made us reflect on what more we could do.”

The original event took place last week from July 26th through July 29th.

Because of this, and through the generosity of so many, Neighborhood Church is opening back up the Ninja Course for FREE to everyone, Tuesday, July 31st through Friday, August 3rd . The course will be open each of these days from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm. In addition, kids ages 5 and under can hang out with their parents in kid-ready rooms. Snacks and games will be provided.

No online registration is needed, just show up with closed-toe shoes, sign a few waivers and enjoy the course again or do it for the first time. Ages 6 and up are welcome to do the course which includes such obstacles as the Warped Wall, Salmon Ladder, Quintuple Steps, and Rolling Logs.

American Ninja Warriors, Daniel Gil, and Jonathan Horton have fallen in love with our city and are extending their time in Redding and will be at the course to bring more joy to the families of our community.

1:00 pm to 6:00 pm , July 31st through August 3rd . Again, no advance registration is required, simply come to the Neighborhood Church campus at 777 Loma Vista Drive in Redding between the hours of

Neighborhood Church has been an active part of the Redding Community since 1957 and is passionate about hosting family-friendly, inclusive events and services for all ages.

*This is not an American Ninja Warrior qualifying event or affiliated with the TV show American Ninja Warrior