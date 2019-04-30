On April 22, 2019 at about 1:30 p.m., Redding Police officers were dispatched to a roll-over traffic collision involving three vehicles on Highway 273 at Westwood Drive. Witnesses reported three occupants were trapped in the overturned vehicle. While responding to the traffic collision, unknown citizens pushed the overturned vehicle, a white pickup, back onto its wheels and the occupants were able to get out. The second vehicle involved, a maroon coupe, came to rest on the sidewalk on the east side of northbound Highway 273. A third involved vehicle was not located.

The three occupants of the white pickup were transported to Mercy Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The occupant of the maroon coupe was transported to Mercy Hospital for evaluation.

Based on evidence at the scene and statements, it appears the white pickup truck was southbound on Highway 273 approaching Westwood Drive at a high rate of speed when the driver made an abrupt turning movement. The driver’s speed and turning movement caused his vehicle to strike the rear of the maroon coupe. The collision caused the maroon coupe to travel through the intersection of Highway 273 and Westwood Drive before coming to a rest on its wheels. After colliding with the maroon couple, the white pickup truck continued into opposing lanes of traffic, rolled and came to rest against a traffic signal on the east side of the intersection.

At the time of this press release further details regarding the collision were unavailable, including the names of the occupants. Based on evidence at the scene, it is suspected the driver of the white pickup was driving while intoxicated. It is unknown if seatbelts were used. The drivers were not using their cell phones.

If you witnessed, or were involved in, this traffic collision, please call the Redding Police Department at the below-listed phone number. Additional information will be released when available.