On April 4, 2018 at 4:45 pm, Redding Police officers responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of State Route 273 at Girvan Road. It was learned that one of the involved vehicles had been stolen during a residential burglary that had just occurred. The burglary and theft of the Toyota sport utility vehicle occurred in Shasta County Sheriff jurisdiction on Clement Court (SCSO case #18-11080). The suspect had fled the scene of the collision on foot. The suspect was described as a white male with no shirt, wearing blue jeans. Witnesses said he was bleeding from the head.

The suspect was driving north on State Route 273 when he ran the red light at Girvan Road. The suspect collided broadside into a Toyota Rav4 that was on Girvan, crossing Hwy 273. The driver of the Toyota Rav4 was taken to the hospital, but she eventually succumbed to her injuries and died. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

An extensive search was conducted using police K9’s and the CHP helicopter. The suspect was eventually located in the 5800 block of Cedars Road in Redding. He had obvious, but minor, injuries to his face.

The suspect was identified as Frank Joseph Delahunty, age 24, of Redding. He was arrested and transported to Redding Police Investigations Division for questioning. He was then booked at Shasta County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter, first degree burglary, knowingly possessing a stolen vehicle, hit and run resulting in death, vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license, and a violation of his felony probation terms.

Delahunty was sentenced on March 28, 2018 in Shasta County Superior Court and placed on probation for possession of stolen property in relation to a vehicle theft he was involved in. He is an admitted methamphetamine addict.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Redding Police Investigations at (530)225-4200.