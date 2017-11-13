On November 12, 2017, at 2:37 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the scene of a fatal traffic collision, which occurred on Interstate 5 just north of Deschutes Road.

The collision involved only one vehicle, which appeared to have drifted off the roadway and overturned when the driver overcorrected. The decedent was later identified as 21-year-old Nicole Madisen Lannom of Redding, California. The decedent was the sole occupant and driver of the overturned vehicle when the collision occurred. The decedent’s next of kin has been notified and a postmortem autopsy was scheduled. The collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.