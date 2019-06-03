For the second year in a row, ECHOS Communications is shepherding the Builders for Builders giveaway, benefitting the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship and funding the amazing work they do. Last year we raised more than $40k for the SBTS. Their work is instrumental in expanding recreational opportunities in Northern California, bringing economic growth to the region through trail construction and maintenance, event promotion, and working with their communities to promote outdoor recreation.

With Builders for Builders, ECHOS brings together five top US bicycle builders to give away off a custom handmade “dream bike.” The winner will choose their builder, with all the builders joining to support each other in delivering a truly unique bike. The winner will be randomly chosen this Friday June 7.

Tickets are on sale now at https://sierratrails.org/ builders-for-builders , and at $10 a ticket it’s an easy way to support a nonprofit making a difference for Northern California, while earning entrants the cheapest chance they’ll ever have to win their dream bike fabricated in the US from carbon fiber, steel or titanium, equipped with components from White Industries and ENVE Composites.

About the Builders:

Argonaut, McGovern, Mosaic, Sklar and Stinner are all known for their exquisite bicycles, which often top out over $10k and feature ride quality and artistic touches unavailable in mass-produced bikes.



Argonaut is from Bend Oregon. Founder Ben Farver began fabricating steel bikes 10 years ago, shifting to carbon when he realized that he could use new techniques to offer the ride of steel with less weight and better durability

. McGovern hails from Nevada City in the Sierra, where he began building in carbon and is now also incorporating steel into unique bi-material frames such as his Builders for Builders bike Mosaic Cycles celebrates 10 years of excellence in titanium in 2019. With multiple wins at the North American Handbuilt Bicycle Show, they are known for making bikes that look as good as they perform.

