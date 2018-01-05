The Draft Downtown Redding Specific Plan Update is now available for public review. You may view and download the Draft Plan through this link: Draft Downtown Redding Specific Plan Update

The City of Redding is accepting comments on the Draft Plan. Consideration of the Draft Plan by the Planning Commission is tentatively scheduled for late January; revisions to the Draft Plan may be made by staff in response to comments received by January 15th. All comments received prior to the Planning Commission public hearing will be provided to the Commission for their consideration.

You may direct any comments on the Draft Plan to Paul Hellman, City of Redding Development Services Department.