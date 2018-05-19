In accordance with 24CFR 91.220(b), the Action Plan for the 2018-19 Program Year is submitted for public review and comment. The intent of the plan is to describe the activities to be undertaken during the next year to address the priority needs and estimate the number and types of households, including homeless, non-homeless, and special needs populations to be assisted. The Action Plan also describes actions to be taken during the next year to meet under-served needs, foster and maintain affordable housing, evaluate and reduce lead-based paint hazards, reduce the number of poverty-level families, develop an institutional structure, enhance fair housing choice within the community, and enhance coordination between public and private housing and social service agencies. It also contains a detailed description of the activities planned for CDBG and HOME funds expected to be available during the program year in sufficient detail to allow citizens to determine the degree to which they are affected.

The Action Plan is available online for review and copies are also available in City Hall at the Housing Division front office and at the City Clerk’s office. The plan is scheduled to go to the City Council for approval on June 19, 2018.