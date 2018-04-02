The Underground Parking Facility located at 1551 Market Street and accessed off the Market/Pine Street alley will be closed beginning April 9, 2018, and continuing up to 24 months.
The Underground Parking Facility is scheduled to close April 9, 2018, to make way for the Downtown Loop and Affordable Housing Project. Closing the Underground Parking Facility is necessary to allow for the related infrastructure improvements.
The City of Redding wishes to advise all motorists to drive with caution when approaching this area or avoid it if possible.
Emergency Services vehicles will be allowed access at all detours unless otherwise noted.