In the evening hours of April 9th, 2019, the Redding Police Departments Neighborhood Police Unit was patrolling the downtown area due to multiple complaints of narcotic activity occurring near open businesses. While on patrol, NPU officers observed a vehicle committing multiple California Vehicle Code violations and conducted an enforcement stop in the area of East Street and Trinity Street. Officers contacted the driver, Danica Lynn Gaona (32 years of Redding), and the passenger, Robert Bernard Seaborg (59 years of Redding). NPU was familiar with Seaborg as he is a known narcotic dealer in the Redding area.

Officers next conducted a records check which revealed Gaona had two misdemeanor warrants for her arrest and that she was on probation for possession of stolen property which included a warrant-less search term. In order to safely conduct a probation search, both Gaona and Seaborg were asked to exit the vehicle which they complied. A search was then conducted of the vehicles passenger compartment where a bag containing over an ounce of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of heroin was located. Both Gaona and Seaborg were interviewed regarding the narcotics. Not only did Seaborg admit to the drugs being his, but he admitted to furnishing narcotics to other individuals.

This information was then provided to Redding Police Officer Braud, who already had an ongoing investigation into Seaborg’s narcotic sales. Officer Braud’s investigation had revealed Seaborg was possibly keeping large quantities of narcotics in a rented storage unit in the 1400 block of Branstetter Lane, Redding. Based upon the evidence located at the traffic stop, along with the information gathered during Officer Braud’s investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the storage unit.

On April 9th, 2019, at approximately 9 PM, NPU and Officer Braud executed the search warrant for Seaborg’s storage unit. Once inside the unit, officers located a safe containing 1/4 pound of

methamphetamine, over 2 ounces of heroin, and other evidence related to narcotic sales. Based on the evidence found, Seaborg was arrested for possession and transportation of methamphetamine and heroin for sales. He was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked without incident. Gaona was issued a citation for the warrants and released from the scene.

