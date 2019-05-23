Garfias-Franco

On May 19th, 2019, at approximately 5:25 P.M., Redding Police Officers responded to 1259 Market Street in regards to a stabbing that had just occurred.  A female reporting party, later identified as 25-year-old Sandi Garfias-Franco of Redding, had called 911 to say she stabbed her husband.

Responding officers located a male victim wearing only a t-shirt, suffering from multiple stab wounds including a significant slashing type wound to his neck.  The victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance to receive treatment for his wounds.

Officers located Garfias-Franco inside a nearby apartment.  Both Garfias-Franco and the victim were interviewed extensively by investigators.  Investigators learned that Garfias-Franco and the victim were married but had been experiencing troubles with their relationship.  The victim was visiting Garfias-Franco’s apartment when an argument broke out.  Garfias-Franco without warning stabbed the victim in the back and slashed his throat with a folding knife.

The victim fled Garfias-Franco’s apartment and was assisted by nearby citizens.  Garfias-Franco provided investigators with inconsistent statements regarding what led to the stabbing.  Garfias-Franco was arrested for attempted murder and booked into the Shasta County Jail.

The victim is not being named because the crime involved domestic violence.

 