Disabled Parking Placard Abusers Have Difficulty Evading Enforcement Efforts

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has a message for people fraudulently using disabled parking placards: “We will catch you.” As part of the department’s unrelenting crackdown on placard misuse, DMV investigators cited 16 out of 142 people contacted during an enforcement operation today at Walmart located at 4675 Watt Avenue in North Highlands. Statewide, the DMV has issued 1,664 citations from July 1, 2017, to February 28, 2018.

Offenders must appear in court to face possible fines that range from $250 to $1,000 and risk having a notation placed on their driver record. Individuals assigned a disabled parking placard are the only people allowed to use one – anyone else is breaking the law.

“The DMV is committed to searching out drivers who misuse disabled parking placards and hamper the mobility of our disabled community,” said DMV Director Jean Shiomoto. “Our goal is to have our proactive enforcement operations combined with our aggressive education efforts will result in more people complying with the law. I ask you to save the space.”

The DMV launched a comprehensive public awareness campaign last year, which includes publicizing results of its monthly enforcement operations throughout the state. The public and media are encouraged to download, display and share posters, brochures, and public service announcements available in English and Spanish at https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/ dmv/detail/about/dppp_outreach .

In addition, the DMV has implemented new procedures aimed at reducing fraud. Disabled parking placard applicants must now provide proof of their true full name and birthdate. Placard holders are now limited to four replacements without a medical recertification every two years and they must submit a renewal notice every six years beginning with placards that expire in June 2023. Currently, permanent disabled parking placards expire in June 2019 and are automatically renewed every two years.

Individuals who suspect disabled parking placard misuse are urged to inform the DMV by using an online complaint form or contacting their local DMV Investigations office. It is important to note that some qualifying disabilities are not visually apparent and allegations of misuse might be unfounded.

For complete information about disabled parking placards: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/ dmv/detail/vr/disabled