The Local Assistance Center is closing at 7:00 p.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 8) and

will be transitioning to a Disaster Recovery Center, which will be opened by the Federal

Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) beginning tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Residents impacted by the fire can go to the DRC to get information about disaster assistance programs and ask questions related to their case. Representatives from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, volunteer groups and other agencies will be at the DRC to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses. They can also help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance. Local agencies will also be available at the center.

The DRC will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the former Kmart building, 2685 Hilltop Drive in Redding. This center replaces the Local Assistance Center at Shasta High School, which has been providing recovery assistance since Aug. 2. More than 2,500 people have sought services at this center.

For more information on local resources, visit www.shastareddingrecovers.org, call 211 or visit www.211norcal.org/shasta. You can also follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency or the City of Redding on Facebook and Twitter.