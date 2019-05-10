Dignity Health North State is proud to announce that Dr. Todd Strumwasser is the new Senior Vice President of Operations. Dr. Strumwasser will assume oversight of Dignity Health North State which includes Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, and St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.

Dr. Strumwasser joined Dignity Health in 2015 as Senior Vice President of Operations over the four Bay Area hospitals. Before Dignity Health, he spent 27 years at Swedish Health Services in Seattle serving several roles including chief of staff, chief operating officer, and chief executive officer. Dr. Strumwasser is a board-certified anesthesiologist and a California native.

Dr. Strumwasser’s predecessor, Mark Korth, joined Dignity Health in December of 2009 as President of Mercy Medical Center Redding. Since then he has accepted additional duties including Senior Vice President of Operations for the North State and Chief Transformation Officer for CommonSpirit Health. Korth will now be joining SCL Health as their system EVP/Chief Operation Officer.