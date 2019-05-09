On Wednesday, May 8, Dignity Health North State presented nine nurses in the North State awards during the 2019 Nurse’s Day Luncheon at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center, in Redding. The category awards for Heroes in Nursing Awards:

• Transformational Leadership

• Exemplary Professional Practice

• Community Service, Volunteerism and Partnerships

• New Knowledge, Innovation, Research and Improvement

• Advanced Nursing Practice and Population Health

• Advancing the Profession

The awards were presented to (Picture (left to right): Jennifer Pevehouse-Transformational Leadership Award Winner, Annie Faggard-Transformational Leadership Award Runner-up, Mary Trevor-Exemplary Professional Practice Award winner. Not Pictured: Kristine Hoffman-Exemplary Professional Practice Runner-Up)

(Pictured (left to right): Kenneth Luke – Community Service Volunteerism and Partnerships Award Runner-Up, Margaret Durkin-Cramer– Community Service, Volunteerism and Partnership Award winner, Desiree Duclos-New Knowledge, Innovation, Research and Improvement Award winner, Lena Jesrani-Advanced Nursing Practice and Population Health Award winner. Not Pictured: Patricia Stickney-Advancing the Profession Award winner.

In all, 50 nurses were nominated. All of these nurses have shown exemplary care and selfless acts of kindness for patients. Heroes in Nursing Selection committee consisted of various medial and collegiate professionals in the North State.

About Dignity Health North State

Mercy Medical Center Redding, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, and Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta are Dignity Health North State hospitals sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy of Auburn. The hospitals are passionate about patient care, committed to

community outreach, advocates for the underserved, and dedicated to delivering quality, affordable health services to those in need. In 2018, the Dignity Health North State Hospitals cared for more than 90,000 people and provided more than $21 million in community benefit to the region we serve. The hospitals also offer a broad array of outpatient services and the senior services of Connected Living. Visit www.mercy.org to learn more.