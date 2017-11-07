*Sherri Papini Kidnapping Investigation * Yolo County, CA Church Surveillance Released*

On November 24, 2016, at 4:22 a.m. Yolo County law enforcement received a 911 call regarding a female identifying herself as Sherri Papini having been located on the northbound ramp to Interstate 5 in Yolo CA. During a canvas of the area on that day, detectives located video surveillance of Sherri Papini walking in the area of a nearby Jehovah’s Witness church located at 13980 County Road 99W, Woodland, CA. Upon review of the video surveillance, only one camera located on the south side of the building captured Sherri Papini walking in the area of the Highway 99W and the Interstate 5 northbound interchange. Sherri Papini can be seen running to the church north on Highway 99W and then south on Highway 99W until she goes out of view, heading toward the Interstate 5 northbound on-ramp The video surveillance was date and time validated by detectives as occurring on November 24, 2016 at 4:15 a.m.

A copy of the video surveillance can be obtained off of the Shasta County Sherriff’s Office Web page; www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/sheriff_index.aspx, click the link for the church video surveillance.