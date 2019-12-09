Photos by Jenny Christmas and Feature photo by Kelly Landry—Thank you

On Friday, Dec. 6, the community of Palo Cedro came out to enjoy the Christmas festivities that the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce provided at the Palo Cedro Village Shopping Center despite the rain and at times a downpour.New this year was the Sleigh/Bed competitions. They had three Sleigh/Bed entries—Ortega Restaurant, Palo Cedro Feed and Palo Cedro CrossFit. After a second run, the CrossFitters came out victorious.

Gingerbread Houses were again a great feature of the event. Winner names to be announced at later date

Besides some of the businesses opened during the event serving goodies, festival-goers enjoyed walking among the many gifts, food and treats vendors.