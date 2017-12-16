On Friday, December 15, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., a deputy was on patrol in the area of Vallecito Street, in Shasta Lake City. Deputy Miyasato observed a blue Dodge van parked in the driveway of a residence, at 4404 Vallecito Street. He recognized the van from a BOLO issued by the Redding Police Department, reporting the van as stolen. The van was confirmed stolen by its California license plate.

The owner of the residence at 4404 Vallecito Street, Joshua Raymond Sampley, 41 years old, was known to be on active probation for 496d(a) PC – Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property.

While Shasta County Sheriff deputies were driving to Sampley’s residence to conduct a probation search, they recognized Adrian Stephen Lopez, 30 years old, walking from the residence. Lopez was known to have numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest. Lopez was stopped and arrested on his warrants.

When deputies arrived at Sampley’s residence, they contacted Sampley and numerous other subjects inside the residence. Upon completing a probation search of the residence, deputies located numerous rounds of ammunition, including .40 caliber, 9mm, and .22 caliber cartridges. A records check was conducted on Sampley and he was found to be a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess any ammunition. Sampley was placed under arrest for 30305(a) (1) PC – Felon in Possession of Ammunition and 1203.2(a) PC – Violation of Probation.

Deputies also contacted Matthew Lewis Warmington, 34 years old, inside the residence. Warmington admitted to deputies that he was in possession of the stolen Dodge van located in the driveway and had driven it to the location. Warmington was arrested for 496d(a) PC – Receiving/Possessing of Stolen Property. The van was returned to its owner.

Two other subjects contacted at the residence, Shawn Lee Harrison and Angela Glenda Root, also had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on their previous charges. Both Harrison and Root were arrested. Sampley, Lopez, Warmington, Harrison, and Root were all transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked on their respective charges.