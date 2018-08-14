On Monday, August 13th, 2018, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the area of Erika Lane and Happy Valley Road, Anderson, when he observed a Toyota Pickup driving without its headlights activated, after dark. The deputy also noticed the vehicle had expired registration license plate tags and conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle for the above-mentioned violations of the California Vehicle Code.

The driver of the vehicle, Tina Annette Rose, 44 years-old of Anderson, and her passenger, Tedi Ellen Vierra, 53 years-old of Redding, were contacted by the deputy and records check revealed Vierra was on Probation for Possession of a Loaded/Concealed Firearm. When the deputy informed Vierra he was going to conduct a probation search, she quickly grabbed her purse and attempted to reach inside of it. For officer safety reasons, the deputy stopped Vierra from grabbing her purse, leaving her purse in the vehicle, and had Vierra and Rose exit the vehicle.

The deputy retrieved his K-9 partner, “Fritz”, from his patrol vehicle and walked him around the exterior of Toyota pickup where “Fritz” alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. Deputies searched the interior of the vehicle. While searching Vierra’s purse, they located three quart-size plastic baggies containing methamphetamine, with a total weight of approximately one-half pound. They also located a glass methamphetamine pipe, a digital scale, and a roll of plastic used for packaging.

Vierra was placed under arrest for 11378 H&S – Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, 11379(a) HS – Transportation of a Controlled Substance, 1203.2(a) PC – Violation of Probation, and transported to the Shasta County Jail for booking. Rose was cited on California Vehicle Code Violations and released from the scene.