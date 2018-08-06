On August 4, 2018, at approximately 1800 hours, a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to an unpaved access road near Whiskeytown Lake regarding a fatal traffic collision. It was determined to be a single-vehicle collision, which is currently under investigation by the National Park Service. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 21-year-old Jairus Maasa Ayeta of Antelope, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The traffic collision remains under investigation by the National Park Service.