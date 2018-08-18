On Friday, 08/17/18, at 3:19 p.m.., deputies responded to 40023 Cassel Dr. in Cassel for a residential alarm activation. Deputies arrived on scene and saw a male subject, later identified as Maurice Alessandro (28 yrs.) fleeing on foot from the area of the residence. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and located a female subject, later identified as Gloria Martinez-Winn (28 yrs.) in the area. Martinez-Winn was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Deputies later located Alessandro hiding behind a garage at a neighboring residence. Alessandro was determined to have five outstanding warrants for his arrest. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the residence with the alarm activation belonged to Alessandro’s mother but he was not supposed to be there. Deputies also located Alessandro’s vehicle near the residence. Deputies located stolen tools inside the vehicle along with burglary tools.

Alessandro was placed under arrest for trespassing, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and his outstanding warrants. Both Martinez-Winn and Alessandro were transported to the Shasta County Jail.