On Monday, December 18, 2017, at 3:18 P.M., California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch transferred a cellular 911 call to the SHASCOM dispatch center. The 911 caller was a female screaming for help and could be heard pleading with her attacker to stop chocking her. The call then dropped. CHP was able to provide an approximate location of Thumper Drive in Shingletown based on the cellular phone’s location at the time of the 911 call. Deputies from the Redding area immediately responded to Shingletown. As deputies arrived on Thumper Drive the caller was able to call 911 and provide her address.

Deputies surrounded the house and a female came out carrying an infant. The female said she had been beaten and sexually assaulted by her husband, Joshua Levi (DOB 3/22/82). The female said her husband was in the house and refusing to come out. Deputies made several announcements for Levi to come out of the house via a patrol car’s PA system. After several minutes with no response, deputies approached the house. A Pit Bull dog was just inside the front door. Deputies tried to get the dog out safely but it aggressively turned on one of the deputies. The deputy had to shoot the dog to protect himself.

Deputies searched the house while announcing for Levi to come out. The entire house was searched and Levi was not located. Deputies eventually found a hidden door on the floor inside a bedroom closet. The door opened up into a small room and crawl space under the house. Inside the small room were several marijuana plants. After searching the small room and not finding Levi, a Sheriff’s Office K9, Thor, was sent into the crawl space. Thor immediately found Levi hiding in the corner of the crawl space under a piece of insulation. Thor apprehended Levi and began pulling him back towards the deputies. Thor continued to subdue Levi until deputies were able to reach Levi and take him into custody.

Levi was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later booked into the Shasta County Jail for domestic violence, sexual assault, obstructing officers, and assaulting a police K9.