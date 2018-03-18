On Saturday, March 17th, 2018, at 1:55 p.m. the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a report of one male subject and one female subject at a vacant residence, located at 30195 Oak Run to Fern Road, Whitmore, CA. Neighbors reported the owners of the vacant residence were out of town and they were caring for the property in their absence. The neighbor attempted to contact the subjects, but the male subject ran from the area. The neighbor followed the female subject as she walked to her vehicle and observed she was in possession of a dark-colored bag, which she attempted to hide in the snow, near her vehicle.

Deputies arrived on scene, contacted, and identified the female subject as Kayla Marie Lane, 33 years-old, of Millville, CA, who told deputies she was walking around the vacant residence looking for gasoline. Deputies searched the area near her vehicle and located the dark colored bag Lane had earlier placed in the snow. Inside the bag, deputies located a spool of approximately 500 feet of detonation cord explosives. Deputies also checked the vacant residence and found the back door of the residence had been forced open. As the deputies checked inside the residence it was obvious the suspects had entered and rummaged through the entire residence.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Team responded to the scene and safely took custody of the explosive material.

Lane was arrested for Residential Burglary and Possession of Illegal Explosives and was booked into the Shasta County Jail. Lane is also currently on probation for Receiving Stolen Property. The male subject was not located, but was described as a white male, wearing dark colored clothing and a dark colored hoodie sweatshirt. If anyone has any information concerning this incident or the identity of the male subject, they are urged to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.