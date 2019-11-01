Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office have been working diligently with residents in the Robinson Glen neighborhood of Cottonwood, CA regarding a problem house involved in criminal activity. There have been numerous complaints reporting drug-related activity associated to 3804 Country Estates Drive. The resident of the property,, is currently on county probation for drug offenses and has been arrested numerous times by deputies for drug-related offenses over the past several months.

On Friday, November 1, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a probation search of Jordan’s residence. Jordan was contacted and detained without incident. Upon searching the residence, deputies located an area where Jordan was hiding paraphernalia and narcotics in his residence. Deputies located 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, pipes, and other paraphernalia consistent with narcotic use.

Jordan was arrested for 11377(a) H&S-Possession of a Controlled Substance, 11364(a) H&S- Possession of Paraphernalia, and a Probation Violation per Jordan’s Probation Officer. Jordan is being held in the Shasta County Jail without bail. Jordan will remain in custody until his arraignment, which is set for the early part of next week.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens of this neighborhood for their support and patience as the Sheriff’s Office is committed to making their neighborhood a safe place. Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work diligently with all of the communities to ensure a safe and drug free environment.