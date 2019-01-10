Click on ad for more info

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) that it will grant an extension on REAL ID compliance to April 1, 2019. This extension allows all valid California driver licenses and identification cards to continue to be accepted for federal purposes, such as boarding commercial aircraft and entering federal facilities. This extension, however, most likely will not be reflected on the DHS website until the partial federal furlough ends.

For more information, visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov.