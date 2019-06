On June 17, 2019 the Democratic Central Committee of Shasta County is sponsoring a Water Forum on the Monday, June 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the IEBW Union Hall 900 Locust St., Redding.

A two hour of presentation of question and answers will be on the topic about the Headwaters of the Sacramento River

Mt Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center

W.A.T.E.R.