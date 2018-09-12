New Announcement: Interstate 5 Opens with Limited Traffic Control and Selected Shasta County Evacuations Lifted

Current Situation:

53,837 Acres

15% Contained

2,820 Personnel

On Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at about 3:00 p.m., mandatory evacuations have been lifted and residents may return home in the following areas: Re-entry to Delta Rd, La Moine Rd, Delta School Rd, Pollard Flat area, Slate Creek Rd, Little Slate Creek Rd., Eagles Roost Rd, Eviesbrood Rd., and Coyote Pass Rd., areas RESIDENTS ONLY. Residents entering these areas will be required to provide documentation to verify residency.

The following areas will remain under mandatory evacuations: residents off of Dog Creek Rd, Sugarloaf Lookout Rd, Saylor Rd, Harr Ridge Rd., McCall Creek Rd., Cavanaugh Canyon Rd., Fenders Ferry Rd., Highland Lakes Rd., Campbell Creek Rd., Rivera Dr., Karwin Dr., Nighthawk Ln., Shotgun Creek Rd, Upper Shotgun #1 and #2 Roads, Mears Ridge Rd., Sims Rd., Sims Lookout Rd., Hazel Creek Rd., Girard Ridge Rd.,

Interstate 5 north of Redding will open with limited traffic control at 1500 today. All truck restrictions have been lifted. Ramp closures will remain in effect at Sims Road and Gibson Road due to evacuation orders that are still in effect. Rest areas at O’Brien and Lakehead are now open.

Due to re-construction of damaged freeway infrastructure, travelers may be subject to single lane traffic control during daytime hours between Lamoine and Pollard Flat. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and that emergency vehicles may be in the area. Please remember to Move Over when you see yellow or emergency lights.

Some of the road systems off of Interstate 5 will remain closed due to suppression efforts. Traffic Control Points will be setup at the following areas; Dog Creek/Vollmers off ramp both and north and south, Pollard Flat off ramp both north and south, Gibson Rd off ramp both north and south, and the Sims Rd. off ramps both north and south.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest Closure Orders for recreation areas within the Delta and Hirz Fire areas (Order No. 14-17-18 and 14-18-18) remain in effect. Castle Crags State Park remains closed at this time.

NOTES: SAFETY MESSAGE – The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings. A reminder to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will still be smoke in respective areas as firefighters continue operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, call 911.

For more information about evacuations in Shasta County, call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 245-6025.For information about the Delta or Hirz Fires call (530) 498-0953 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or email deltafireshf@gmail.com . For the most current information on road conditions, call the Caltrans hotline at (530) 225-3452 or visit Facebook at Caltrans District 2 or Twitter @caltransD2.

View the daily update for closures, evacuations, and shelters.