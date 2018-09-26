Firefighters continued working through the night on the spot fire that was discovered in Bear Gulch yesterday afternoon. The fire was reported to be quite active overnight, growing and spotting to an estimated 1,000 acres. Night operations reported that the fire moved toward the west but still remains east of Clear Creek and north of Dog Creek Road that runs along Damnation Creek. Dozers worked through the night on forest roads along ridge tops to the north of the fire. Firefighters will use these roads to gain access and start constructing firelines. Contingency lines are already in place having been built for the Delta Fire and recent Carr Fire. Air Attack will arrive over the fire this morning to coordinate water-dropping helicopters, water scoopers, retardant tankers and firefighters working on the ground. Boaters on Trinity Lake need to be aware of aircraft working in the area and move well out of the way.

Winds are expected to diminish today, however, dry conditions will persist to remain to keep the area in critical fire weather conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s at the lower elevations and in the upper 70s at higher elevations. A Pacific low-pressure system is forecast to approach the coast Thursday and Friday bringing cooler temperatures, higher humidity and even a chance for some precipitation for the mountains near the Delta Fire.

Suppression repairs will continue today on the Hirz Fire and parts of the Delta Fire as more equipment and personnel are expected to arrive on the incident. Patrols will continue to monitor the fires’ perimeters.

Please remain vigilant in all of your outdoor activities. With such dry conditions, just one spark can lead to an unintended fire.

Area Opening/Closures:

To provide for public safety during suppression and repair, a Shasta-Trinity National Forest Closure Order is in place for the Delta Fire (order number 14-18-19). For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587 or the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station at (530) 926-4511.

Evacuations:

There are no evacuations or advisories for the Delta Fire in Shasta, Trinity, and Siskiyou Counties.