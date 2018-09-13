Image options: [ Full Size ]

September 13, 2018: Update | Map | Morning Video | 9/12 evening Video | Smoke Outlook

New Announcement: Interstate 5 Open with Limited Traffic Control and Selected Shasta County Evacuations Lifted

Current Situation (as of 9/13, 7 a.m.):

58,427 Acres

17% Contained

3,188 Personnel

9/12 Morning Summary:

Aggressive fire suppression activities were very successful yesterday. Federal, state, and local government fire crews achieved 15 percent containment with 526 acres of growth. Today, firefighters will focus on aggressively attacking the fire in the north/northeast areas near Shotgun and Hazel Creek Roads. Aircraft will continue to drop water and retardant on the western edge of the fire where steep, rocky terrain limits access.

Community Meeting: A community meeting for the Delta and Hirz Fire is scheduled for tonight, September 13, at 6 p.m. at Dunsmuir Elementary School, 4760 Siskiyou Avenue, California.

View the daily update for closures, evacuations, and shelters.