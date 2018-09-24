The Delta Fire remains at 98 percent containment as cooperating federal, state, and local firefighters continue with suppression repairs on both the Hirz and Delta fires. Crews continued to mop up on the remaining uncontained section of the Delta Fire’s southern edge in the area of Wild Bill Gulch where stumps continue to smolder. Steep terrain and heavy fuel loads continue to challenge efforts for containment in this area. Firefighters patrolled the Hazel Creek area and investigated reports of visible smoke. Nothing was found to be challenging any lines of containment. Interior pockets of unburned vegetation will continue to burn, putting up visible smoke but these are well within fire lines.

A high-pressure ridge is moving into the area today bringing warmer, dry conditions and north winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning effective through Tuesday afternoon due to the combination of gusty wind, low humidity and very dry fuels.

Today, Firefighters will continue to mop up as they improve completed fireline along the southern edge of the Delta fire. Patrols will be vigilant as crews continue with suppression repair work on the Hirz and Delta Fires. Wood chippers are being used to reduce piles of slash left over from clearing and brushing firelines. The chips are being broadcast over cleared areas to help prevent erosion. Equipment, such as pumps and hose, is being removed and backhauled so that it can be refurbished for future use. Helicopters are being used to carry sling loads from areas with limited access.

Area Opening/Closures:

To provide for public safety during suppression and repair, a Shasta-Trinity National Forest Closure Order is in place for the Delta Fire (order number 14-18-19). For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587 or the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station at (530) 926-4511.

Evacuations:

There are no evacuations or advisories for the Delta Fire in Shasta, Trinity, and Siskiyou Counties.