Current Situation:

22,000 Acres

0% Contained

1,224 Personnel

Road Closures

Northbound Interstate 5 is closed at the Fawndale exit approximately 10 miles north of Redding. Southbound Interstate 5 is closed 3.6 miles south of Mt. Shasta at Mott Rd. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Shasta County Evacuations:

Numerous structures are threatened, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson.. Follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Shasta-County-Sheriffs-Office-1527637610823075/

Trinity County Evacuations:

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for residents of East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to Shasta-Trinity County line. There will be a hard road closure at East Side and East Fork Road for non-residents.

There is an Evacuation Advisory only from the East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road.

Siskiyou County Evacuations:

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for all residents of Dunsmuir. Call the 24-Hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900 or the Dunsmuir Substation at (530) 235-2320 or 235-2232 with questions. Follow the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff.

Evacuation Shelter:

An evacuation shelter has been established at Mount Shasta Community Center, 629 Alder Street, Mount Shasta.

Small Animal Shelter:

The Siskiyou Humane Society is accepting small animals for evacuees using the evacuation shelter. The humane society is at 1208 North Mount Shasta Blvd (530-926-4052).