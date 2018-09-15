9/15 Morning Summary:

Yesterday, firefighters achieved 41 percent containment through unified efforts of local, state, and federal resources. Today, firefighters will focus on securing line on the east side of Interstate 5 in the Hazel Creek area. Travelers on the highway are likely to see smoke and/or firefighting operations between Gibson Road and Sims Road exits. Aircraft will also be visible in this area as they continue to assist with water drops and fireline monitoring.

Shelter Announcement: The Shelter at Mt. Shasta Armory closed yesterday, September 14 at 4 p.m.

Closures, Evacuations, and Shelters: view the daily update