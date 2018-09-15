September 15, 2018: Daily Update | Map | Morning Video | Smoke Outlook
New Announcements: Delta Fire Evacuations Lifted in Numerous Areas | Forest Urges Fire Safety Caution
Current Situation (as of 9/15, 5:40 p.m.):
60,018 Acres
56% Contained
3,025 Personnel
17 Structures Destroyed
9/15 Morning Summary:
Yesterday, firefighters achieved 41 percent containment through unified efforts of local, state, and federal resources. Today, firefighters will focus on securing line on the east side of Interstate 5 in the Hazel Creek area. Travelers on the highway are likely to see smoke and/or firefighting operations between Gibson Road and Sims Road exits. Aircraft will also be visible in this area as they continue to assist with water drops and fireline monitoring.
Shelter Announcement: The Shelter at Mt. Shasta Armory closed yesterday, September 14 at 4 p.m.
