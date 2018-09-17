Image options: [ Full Size ]

September 17, 2018: Daily Update | Map | Morning Video | 9/16 Evening Video | Smoke Outlook

Current Situation (as of 9/17, 6:00 a.m.):

60,277 Acres

76% Contained

2,828 Personnel

17 Structures Destroyed

9/17 Morning Summary:

Yesterday, the Delta Fire reached 76 percent containment through the combined efforts of federal, state, and local firefighters. Today, firefighters will focus on direct suppression along the uncontained edge of the fire near Sims Flat, east of Interstate 5.Travelers on the highway will likely see smoke between the Gibson and Sims exits over the next few days.

Forest Closure Update: The Shasta-Trinity National Forest Closure Orders for the Delta and Hirz Fires have been superseded by order number 14-18-19, effective September 15, 2018.

New Announcements: Delta Fire Evacuations Lifted in Shasta County